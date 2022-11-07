Penticton RCMP investigate several suspicious fires as colder temperatures set in

Four fires were set in the overnight hours of Nov. 3 near Main and Atkinson

Parkers escaped fire damage on Nov. 3 after several fires were lit near the dealership. However, they did have their window smashed during that night. (Google image)

As Penticton moves into colder, winter conditions, RCMP are seeing an increase in suspicious fires, including several overnight on Nov. 3.

Officers along with the Penticton Fire Department were called to four fires lit within the city on Nov. 3.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., emergency personnel were called to extinguish several wooden pallets having been lit on fire behind 1301 Main Street.

During the same evening, crews were called to the rear of the 2900 block of Skaha Lake Road, to a report of a person experiencing homelessness attempting to start a small fire. The blaze was quickly put out without any property damage.

In the early morning hours, a commercial garbage container was lit on fire behind 1897 Main Street, near Parker’s dealership. The Penticton Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire safely, however, a nearby wooden fence and hedge sustained damage. That fire was called in by Parker’s overnight security guard and if he hadn’t called it in it could have threatened the neighbouring apartment.

On Oct. 27, one of only two Salvation Army trucks was destroyed in a suspicious fire at their South Main location. Salvation Army staff believe it was someone who set a fire to keep warm and the fire got out of hand. But the fire department has not confirmed if the blaze was intentional or not.

Video: Suspicious fire destroys Penticton Salvation Army truck

“As the temperatures began falling, we’ve seen an increase in the number of suspiciously lit fires within the city,” said Const. James Grandy. “These fires appear to have been deliberately set. Although many are minor in nature, some have posed a risk to nearby structures.”

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious, or has information on any of these fires please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Penticton dealership escapes damage after 4 ‘suspicious’ fires

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.