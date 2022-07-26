Penticton pharmacist not allowed to own a pharmacy for 5 years

The B.C. College of Pharmacists has disciplined Sunrise Pharmacy owner Joelle Mbamy again, this time prohibiting her from owning a pharmacy for five years. (File photo)

A Penticton pharmacist is being punished for ‘significant professional misconduct’ after breaking the rules once again.

Joelle Mbamy, the owner and operator of Sunrise Pharmacy in Penticton, was disciplined on July 14 by the BC College of Pharmacists (CPBC) for providing medication to a patient with an out-of-date prescription.

The prescription, which was filled on Sept. 15 2021, was issued for March 30, 2021, and Mbamy also did not confirm the diagnosis, conduct a clinical assessment on the appropriateness of the medication and the dosage, and did not provide information required for a pharmacist and patient consultation.

“Between 2017 and 2020, the Registrant [Mbamy] had been sanctioned for other matters by the Inquiry Committee. Despite this, the Registrant has continued a pattern of non-adherence to practice standards. Her prior history, pattern of poor professional judgment, and demonstration of a disregard for the fundamentals of pharmacy practice is considered significant professional misconduct…” reads the rationale for the CPBC’s punishment.

That punishment includes a one year suspension as a registered pharmacist and the requirement that Mbamy retake the entire UBC Canadian Pharmacy Practice Programme and the Pharmacy Qualifying Examination, Part II (OSCE) through the Pharmacy Examining Board of Canada at her own expense.

Even once the suspension is lifted, Mbamy will be required to work 180 days under the supervision of another pharmacist in good standing, to receive a verbal reprimand by the committee. She is also not allowed to be a pharmacy manager, owner, director, recept for pharmacy students or be an indirect pharmacy owner for five years.

This is the second disciplinary action by the College against Mbamy in two years, following the investigation into a series of complaints including the 2017 overdose death of a 15-year-old employee at Sunrise Pharmacy.

The teen was found unresponsive in his home, and it was later determined he died of acute drug toxicity in a methadone overdose.

That gave her an 18-month ban on dispensing narcotics or controlled drug substances, compounding any medication, prospering or dispensing any medication intended for intravenous administration and she was required to retake several courses.

Mbamy had only completed the remedial training to remove her conditions from the previous disciplinary action in April, 2021.

Separate from the investigations into the operations of Sunrise Pharmacy, Mbamy pleaded guilty to one charge of animal cruelty and received a $1,000 fine and a 10-year prohibition on owning animals in 2018.

