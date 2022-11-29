Penticton nurse barred from job for 5 years after sexual assault conviction

Penticton nurse Manny Labrador has been barred from practising for five years in B.C. after being convicted of sexual assault. (Unsplash)

A nurse working in Penticton has been convicted of sexual assault and is now barred from practicing anywhere in B.C. for five years.

On Nov. 20, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives posted a consent agreement against Manny Labrador, a Licensed Practical Nurse, to address the conduct issues from December 2019 that resulted in criminal charges.

According to court records, Labrador, 51, was charged with sexual assault in Penticton on Dec. 8, 2019. His case went to trial in October 2021 where Labrador was found guilty of one count of sexual assault. The judge gave him 24 months of probation which included not working or volunteering in any position of trust. The court also ordered him to pay a $1,500 victim surcharge that was supposed to be paid out by January of this year.

In April, Labrador asked to courts to vary his sentence but his request was dismissed.

According to the College, Labrador has voluntarily agreed to the terms equivalent to a cancellation of his license and a prohibition on reapplying for five years.

“The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” reads the judgment. The judgment can be read here.

