Penticton man to spend 270 days in jail for fleeing police on 201 Forest Service Road

Clayton Archie Edward Bone pursued when officers cracked down on a crime-based encampment

A Penticton man who was involved in a pursuit that drew RCMP, BC Conservation, a helicopter and police dog services will spend 270 days in jail.

Clayton Archie Edwards Bone was sentenced on Aug. 31 in Penticton’s Provincial Court for the February 2022 incident.

Bone was sentenced to 270 days in jail for fleeing police and 120 days for driving while disqualified, with both sentences being served concurrently.

The other charges he was facing, including dangerous operation of a conveyance, assault a peace officer with a weapon, breach of release order and driving while prohibited or with a suspended licence were all stayed, according to court records.

An RCMP release from the time of the incident said that Bone was pursued after officers cracked down on a crime-based encampment located on Forest Service Road 201.

Bone was the driver behind the wheel of a vehicle that tried to flee the scene, before later attempting to escape on foot.

At the time, then-Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter spoke about the encampment and arrest at a Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board of directors meeting.

“This project was a success but the arrest is an example of the disregard for the law and police officers,” said Hunter.

