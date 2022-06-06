File photo. (Black Press Media)

Penticton man takes off in cab after allegedly robbing 2 Central Okanagan businesses

Robberies happened at Kelowna gas station and the West Kelowna Walmart

A hypodermic needle and pepper spray were used in two separate robberies allegedly committed by the same suspect in West Kelowna on June 3.

Just after 6 a.m. Friday, Kelowna RCMP was called to a local gas station after a man threatened staff with a hypodermic needle before making off with a carton of cigarettes. Officers were able to identify the suspect through video surveillance, however, he got away.

Then just after 4:30 p.m. West Kelowna RCMP was called to Walmart after two store employees were pepper-sprayed during an attempted theft of several laptops. The suspect, who matched the description of the man from the earlier robbery, also got away.

He was later seen getting into a taxi by an off-duty West Kelowna RCMP officer. It was determined the cab had dropped the man off in the 1600 block of Pandosy Street. Kelowna RCMP attended the area and arrested the suspect after a brief foot chase.

Robin John Hardie, of no fixed address, from Penticton, has been charged in relation to the two robberies as well as for not complying with court orders stemming from a series of previous robberies in May.

