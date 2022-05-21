Penticton RCMP are investigating shots fired at the Flamingo Motel Tuesday, Jan. 18 morning. (File photo)

Penticton man drives into oncoming traffic while fleeing police

The man has been charged by RCMP and is due in court at a later date

A Penticton man has been charged for dangerously fleeing police after he was ordered to pull over.

Nicholas Desrochers was allegedly driving into oncoming traffic at a high speed and ran through a stop sign in order to get away from Penticton RCMP on Tuesday, May 3.

The man was located the next day and arrested without incident.

“Police attempted a traffic stop but Desrochers fled from police at a high rate of speed,” said Cst Dayne Lyons.

Witnesses have come forward to say that they were almost struck by the man’s car, Lyons added.

BC Prosecution Service has since approved two separate criminal counts, as a result of the incident.

RCMP confirmed that Desrochers has had previous contacts with police.

Allegations from the May 3 incident have not been proven in court, with the man set to face a judge at a later date.

READ MORE: Oliver man robs Kamloops gas station, uses toddler as shield

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaLocal NewsNewsOkanaganPentictonRCMP

Previous story
Turkeys on farm with ‘bird flu’ to be culled, poultry group says

Just Posted

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital emergency department nurses: Jane Carlton, Tamara Roscoe, Teresa Myers, and Emily Larochelle. Photo courtesy Interior Health.
Suboxone treatment available in Interior Health emergency departments

Construction is well underway on some of the permanent infrastructure surrounding Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project. Pictured above is an excavator working on the project, scaling the rock face at ���Cut 2��� overlooking the future Lynx viaduct in the western portion of the project zone. (MoTI photo)
Kicking Horse Canyon to re-open today east of Golden

The latest provincial snowpack information shows levels well above normal in every area of the province except the Okanagan Valley. The B.C. River Forecast Centre is warning of the risk of flooding this spring. (B.C. River Forecast Centre)
Snowpack higher than normal in most of B.C.

The music went off but the show must go on (Stars on Ice/Submitted)
Show goes on despite music troubles at Kelowna Stars on Ice