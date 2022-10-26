Master Cpl. Justin George, a member of the Penticton Indian Band has been deployed to Poland for up to nine months to help train Ukraine soldiers. (Submitted)

Master Cpl. Justin George, a member of the Penticton Indian Band has been deployed to Poland for up to nine months to help train Ukraine soldiers. (Submitted)

Penticton Indian Band Master Cpl. deployed to train Ukraine soldiers

Justin George deployed for 9 months to train engineer reconnaissance, explosives and de-mining

A member of the Penticton Indian Band, Master Corporal Justin George has been selected as one of 40 combat engineers and has been deployed to Poland.

George left Oct. 23 and will be deployed for six to nine months to train Ukrainian personnel on engineer reconnaissance, explosives and de-mining.

George will follow in the footsteps of his great uncle Albert George and other Penticton band veterans who have served in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Penticton Indian Band chief and council and the entire community extended a message of thanks to George for being a true Okanagan Nation Warrior to carrying out his duty to keep our nation free and safe from harm.

“We are so extremely proud of you. We are proud of our selflessness that allows you to put others first and continue to bring pride and honour to our community,” said Chief Greg Gabriel and council.

George’s family, including Carlene George, had a message of a safe return to his family.

“We wish him all the best emotionally, mentally, physically and spiritually and most importantly his safe return to his wife Phoenix, son Ares and to all of us back home.”

Chief and council are praying for his safety and for the safety of all his fellow soldiers. They asked that everyone keep George in their hearts and prayers.

At the upcoming Remembrance Day, Penticton Indian Band chief and council as well as community members will honour and remember the sacrifices made for our freedom and safety by all the local soldiers.

