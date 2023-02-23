Penticton firefighters douse a large brush fire in the industrial area off Okanagan Avenue West on Thursday afternoon (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Penticton firefighters douse a large brush fire in the industrial area off Okanagan Avenue West on Thursday afternoon (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Penticton firefighters puts out large brush blaze off Highway 97

Cause of the blaze is not known but there was a encampment there previously

It took a lot of water to put out a large brush fire off Highway 97 in Penticton Thursday afternoon.

Bylaw officers called in the blaze to the fire department around 2:45 p.m.

The fire had spread through the undergrowth and grass to cover an area of roughly 30 feet by 30 feet, and looked to have gotten inside a log as well.

Fire crews arrived shortly after but had to bring in their hoses a fair distance into the woods to get at the fire off Okanagan Avenue West.

Bylaws told the Western News that a transient camp had been cleared in that location in the morning but there wasn’t anyone there at the time of the fire.

READ MORE: Two prescribed burns coming up in South Okanagan

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firePenticton

Previous story
5 provinces sign health deal but specific targets, timelines still to come
Next story
‘Kelowna another victim of premier’s housing flub’: MLA Renee Merrifield

Just Posted

A bylaw offence note. (CSRD)
CSRD board approves new system to resolve bylaw disputes

A man carries the Ukrainian national flag as members of the Ukrainian Catholic community gather in prayer outside the White House, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Washington” (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A prayer for Ukraine

Crossbills are found in and around Golden this year. (Photo by Verena Shaw)
Golden-area motorists urged to honk for crossbills

Hand-tinted photograph of Vernon’s Kalamalka Hotel circa 1945. The hotel graces the cover of a new book, Room at the Inn, featuring stories of 40 historic hotels in B.C.’s southern Interior. (Museum and Archives of Vernon Photo #3633)
Historic Okanagan hotels feature prominently in new book