Penticton Community Safety Officer bit by dog while doing wellness check

A Community Safety Officer was bit by a dog while doing a wellness check on a man experiencing homelessness in Penticton.
According to Penticton bylaw services manager Tina Mercier, the officer engaged with a homeless individual in the downtown area to check on their welfare Tuesday night.
The officer didn’t see that a dog was under a blanket and as officers got closer to speak with the man, the dog came towards the officer and nipped the officer’s leg, causing minor injuries and some bruising and swelling. The man with the dog then threw a glass bottle at the CSOs truck and ran away with his dog, said Mercier.
Bylaw and RCMP searched for the man Tuesday night. He was located earlier Wednesday morning by Community Safety Officers, with RCMP assisting in his arrest.
The dog, apparently a black larger breed dog, has been temporarily seized.
“The safety of our bylaw and CSO team is paramount to the work we do every day for our community,” said Mercier.
In January, the city hired six new bylaw officers and four news CSOS and increased the hours of patrol to seven days a week 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
“The focus for Community Safety Officers (CSOs) will be on social issues, like panhandling, camping, safety and cleanliness,” said Mercier at the time.
Since then bylaw officers have been very busy handling the increase in people ‘living rough’ and setting up encampments around the city.
