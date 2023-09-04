Penticton artists and businesses holding special fire relief fundraiser

The McDougall Creek wildfire started on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, burning over 100 homes and caused thousands to flee their home. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Penticton businesses, artists, musicians, wineries and breweries have come together to organize a fire relief fundraising event on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at a new event space at 124 Estabrook Avenue.

“Our beautiful but strong community has been through a lot over the past few weeks,” said Hayley Mullen, of Arcadian Modern Home that organized the event.

“As local business owners, we thought there must be something really special we could do to help our neighbours, our loved ones, and our friends.”

They have teamed up with a number of local art and clothing vendors, musicians, restaurants, breweries and wineries who have all willingly donated their time, energy and merchandise for this special event.

Local musicians Will Schlackl, Ari Neufeld and Broke Down Trucks will be performing while a local coffee shop, breweries, wineries and restaurants will be providing the drinks and food. There will also be activities there.

Abandoned Rail will serve their German style beer, Wayne and Freda will serve up baked goods and their coffee, La Petite Abeille and Canter Cellars will have wines and new-to-town Chulo Tapas will have their Spanish style tapas ready.

There will be local clothing, jewelry, home decor and art vendors there too.

It’s $20 for a ticket with 100 per cent of proceeds from entry fees and silent auctions will go to various relief organizations throughout the Okanagan. Partial proceeds from the sales at each vendor will be donated as well.

