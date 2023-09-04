Penticton Art Gallery curator Paul Crawford shows off Salvador Dali’s The Last Supper, one of the items available at the 2017 art auction. (Western News file photo)

Penticton Art Gallery curator Paul Crawford shows off Salvador Dali’s The Last Supper, one of the items available at the 2017 art auction. (Western News file photo)

Penticton Art Gallery postpones 46th annual art auction

The public gallery will instead hold more intimate event in November

The Penticton Art Gallery has decided to postpone the 46th annual Auction event to next year.

In an announcement on their Facebook page, the local public gallery said ‘in light of recent events and after careful consideration,’ they postponed the annual live and online auction fundraiser until next year.

“But don’t worry, art enthusiasts. We’re excited to share that on Nov. 26, we’ll be hosting a smaller, more intimate gathering that promises to be a special celebration of art, we are playfully dubbing the “45.5th Annual” Art Auction.

The gallery will be reaching out to ticket holders to discuss whether they want a refund or a credit for the upcoming events.

Donated items to the annual auction will still play a significant role in the upcoming event on Nov. 26, said the Gallery.

“We appreciate your understanding and support during these challenging times. Our commitment to art and our community remains unwavering, and we can’t wait to share more artful moments with you in the near future,” wrote the Gallery on a post.

In 2021, the auction featured a mammoth tusk, astronaut suit and Andy Warhol painting. In 2017, the auction featured a Salvador Dali’s ‘Last Supper.’

The auction is a fundraiser for the Penticton Art Gallery and in past years has raised over $4,000.

READ MORE: Mammoth tusk, Andy Warhol painting part of Penticton Art Gallery auction

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
250 personnel ready if West Kelowna blaze encroaches on Glenrosa
Next story
Possible rain, cooler temperatures forecasted for Shuswap wildfire

Just Posted

It’s the Golden Museum Fall Faire affair

A jury in a coroner’s inquest into the police killing of a B.C. man eight years ago says the province and the RCMP should speed up the introduction of police body cameras. An RCMP officer wears a body camera in Bible Hill, N.S. on Sunday, April 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Body cams, dash cams priority for jury in Waylon Edey inquest

Striking Rockwool workers headed to the 68th Street turnoff on Monday to mark Labour Day with a march and demonstration to remind the public they are on strike and the reason Labour Day is a holiday because of union actions like theirs. Photo Karen McKinley
Labour Day in Grand Forks marked with strike

Firefighters hose down a spot within the Bush Creek East wildfire perimeter. (BCWS photo)
Possible rain, cooler temperatures forecasted for Shuswap wildfire