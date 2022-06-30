(Pxfuel)

Party house shut down in Vernon, owners fined $15,000

Short-term rental caused ongoing headaches for neighbours

A short-term rental causing issues in a local neighbourhood has to pay up and won’t be able to operate anymore.

Guests caused significant issues for nearby residents beginning in 2019 at the ‘party house.’

The owners did not live at the home but rented it out and a number of complaints came in, and several violation tickets were issued following “blatant disregard for the neighbourhood,” according to city staff.

The City of Vernon sought legal action in July 2021 and now the two parties have reached a consent order, without having to appear in court.

The order, registered with the Supreme Court of British Columbia June 10, 2022, prohibits the defendants from operating a short-term rental in the Vernon.

They also have to pay the city damages in the amount of $15,000.

2 dead, 1 injured after crash on Highway 5 south of Blue River
Vancouver man arrested after throwing glass bottle at a baby in a stroller

