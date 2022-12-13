An alcoholic beverage is seen in a drinking establishment in Halifax on Aug. 1, 2018. A parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government launch a public awareness campaign to plainly explain an “extreme intoxication” policy that caused confusion when it was rushed into law earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

An alcoholic beverage is seen in a drinking establishment in Halifax on Aug. 1, 2018. A parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government launch a public awareness campaign to plainly explain an “extreme intoxication” policy that caused confusion when it was rushed into law earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Parliamentary study says government should explain new extreme intoxication law

‘Extreme intoxication’ renders a person unaware, or incapable, of consciously controlling behaviour

A parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government launch a public awareness campaign to plainly explain an extreme intoxication policy that caused confusion when it was rushed into law earlier this year.

The law, which was passed in June, updates the Criminal Code after a Supreme Court ruling struck down the ban on using self-induced intoxication as a legal defence in a criminal case.

The new law says “extreme intoxication” renders a person unaware of, or incapable of consciously controlling, their behaviour — something the government says is a high bar that is rarely met.

Courts now need to consider whether it was foreseeable that taking drugs or alcohol could cause extreme intoxication and lead the defendant to harm someone else.

The parliamentary committee studying the law after its passage is recommending the government launch a public awareness campaign to “communicate in plain language” the practical effects of the new law, and why it was needed.

It is also recommending the government keep data on the use of “extreme intoxication” as a defence and review the law in three years.

RELATED: Extreme intoxication bill will become law after Senate, House expedite its passage

Federal PoliticsLaw and justice

Previous story
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician
Next story
‘Extreme shifts:’ New report details effects of changing Arctic climate

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Clownfish

A child with the flu can have hallucinations, but be assured these episodes can be brief and don’t require treatment, says Dr. Kathryn MacKinlay, a Pediatrician in Vernon. (Interior Heath)
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

The Scotch Creek Transfer Station is one of five rural recycling depots within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District that could be financially impacted by changes proposed by RecycleBC. (CSRD image)
Proposed RecycleBC update cuts funding for rural depots in Columbia Shuswap Regional District

A historic moment for the Shuswap Band, Town of Golden and Area A, Columbia Shuswap Regional District was celebrated on Nov.21, at the Shuswap Band office near Invermere. (left to right in photo) Shuswap Band Councilor Mark Thomas, Golden Major Ron Oszust, Area A Director Karen Cathcart, and Shuswap Band Chief Barb Cote.
Town of Golden celebrates historic moment 20 years in the making