Fencing is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, one year after the Freedom Convoy protests took place, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The Parliamentary Protective Service expects 500 people to gather this weekend to mark a year since the “Freedom Convoy” occupied downtown Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Fencing is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, one year after the Freedom Convoy protests took place, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The Parliamentary Protective Service expects 500 people to gather this weekend to mark a year since the “Freedom Convoy” occupied downtown Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Parliament Hill police estimate 500 will attend ‘Freedom Convoy’ anniversary

Public tours cancelled, agency says it will curtail some access to Parliament Hill

The Parliamentary Protective Service expects 500 people to gather this weekend to mark a year since the “Freedom Convoy” occupied downtown Ottawa.

The agency, which polices the precinct, says it will curtail some access to Parliament Hill.

The public can still use the central and east gates to access the Hill lawn, but not the gates closest to the West Block, where the Liberals are holding their caucus meeting this weekend.

The Parliamentary Protective Service says public tours have been cancelled and Ottawa Police will enforce the closure of Wellington Street to traffic.

Ottawa city council voted this week to reopen Wellington Street to cars as soon as March, after a yearlong closure.

Large trucks occupied the street for weeks last year, and were only removed after the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act.

Parliament Hillprotest

Previous story
High-risk offender wanted after knife threat in Kelowna
Next story
Community Day returning to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Just Posted

Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt has been cancelled for 2023, citing economic struggles. (Rockin’ River Music Fest- Facebook)
Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt cancelled due to financial struggles

GADSAR volunteers helping the wounded. (GADSAR Facebook)
Search and Rescue saves wounded ice climber

A skier going down Kicking Horse Mountain. (Kicking Horse Mountain Resort)
Community Day returning to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

RCMP in Golden seized prohibited firearms and weapons following a tip from the public. (Photo courtesy of the Golden-Field RCMP)
RCMP in Golden seize prohibited weapons