North Shuswap firefighters respond to a blaze near St. Ives on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Sean Coubrough/Columbia Shuswap Regional District photo)

North Shuswap firefighters respond to a blaze near St. Ives on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Sean Coubrough/Columbia Shuswap Regional District photo)

Pair of small wildfires ignite in Kamloops Fire Centre

No new growth Saturday for North Shuswap wildfire that sparked on Friday

Two new but small wildfires are burning in the Thompson Okanagan region Saturday.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), one fire sparked near Ashcroft and another ignited at Drought Creek and Highway 97C near Peachland April 30.

Both fires are less than 0.01 hectares in size and suspected as being human caused.

BCWS fire information officer Shaelee Stearns said Saturday afternoon that it’s not known whether either fire has grown since being discovered earlier in the day.

On Thursday a larger wildfire sparked in the North Shuswap near St. Ives. As of Friday that blaze had grown to 15 hectares and it’s still classified as out of control. Stearns said there has been no significant growth overnight, and there are still 20 BCWS personnel tackling the blaze. She said a helicopter crew may be on site today to transport gear to the top of the fire.

Friday also saw a small wildfire spark near the Timber Lake forest service road southwest of Kamloops. The fire is an estimated size of 0.01 hectares.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Service updates size of North Shuswap wildfire to 15 hectares

READ MORE: Vacant home destroyed in Oliver fire, deemed suspicious

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

bcwildfireWildfire season

Previous story
70-year-old North Okanagan bridge to be replaced

Just Posted

Legal pot shops operations are concerned that illegal businesses on reserves are hurting their business. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Okanagan, Shuswap cannabis stores sue B.C. for letting illegal shops operate on reserves

Jeffry Todd Taylor and Leanne MacFarlane. (File photo)
Daughter of Cranbrook woman slain in mistaken identity murders shocked at not guilty verdict

It’s been a busy week for the department ahead of the start of wildfire season. (File photo)
Golden Fire Rescue has busy week

Adrian Leslie, West Kootenay program manager for Nature Conservancy of Canada, poses in front of the new wetlands in the Frog Bear Conservation Corridor. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Nature Conservancy of Canada leads restoration project on Creston Valley farmland