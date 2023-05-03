Left to right: Jeff Hudson, Principal / Founder HM Commercial Realty; Marshall McAnerney, Principal / Founder HM Commercial Realty; Angela Coupal, Managing Partner and Legal Counsel Jane Hoffman Realty & HM Commercial Realty; Jane Hoffman, President / Founder Jane Hoffman Realty; Michael Hoffman, Partner Jane Hoffman Realty. (Contributed)

Left to right: Jeff Hudson, Principal / Founder HM Commercial Realty; Marshall McAnerney, Principal / Founder HM Commercial Realty; Angela Coupal, Managing Partner and Legal Counsel Jane Hoffman Realty & HM Commercial Realty; Jane Hoffman, President / Founder Jane Hoffman Realty; Michael Hoffman, Partner Jane Hoffman Realty. (Contributed)

Pair of Kelowna real estate firms join forces

Jane Hoffman Realty and HM Commercial Realty have joined under the new brand Unison

Two major Kelowna real estate companies have merged.

Jane Hoffman Realty and HM Commercial Realty have joined under the new brand Unison.

The companies will keep their names and operate as affiliate brokerages as Unison Jane Hoffman Realty and Unison HM Commercial Realty.

“The way we work is strikingly similar,” said Marshall McAnerney with HM Commercial Realty. “In merging, we can enhance the client experience, and provide high-level and comprehensive real estate solutions.”

For the Unison brokerages, and Okanagan real estate as a whole, Hoffman says she feels the outlook is bright.

“We see continued growth in our region into the future,” she says. “Our affiliation is an evolution that will bring elevated real estate service to those looking to fulfill both a commercial and residential need.”

Jane Hoffman Realty has more than over 35 years of experience and $5 billion in sales in the Okanagan market.

HM Commercial Realty specializes in income-producing properties, industrial land, land for development and commercial leasing with more than $1.3 billion in collective sales.

READ MORE: Kelowna artwork to be outfitted with new technology to capture and kill airborne viruses

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaReal estate

Previous story
A stinkin’ good time: Revelstoke Garlic Festival returns this fall under new stewardship
Next story
Higher temperatures followed by heavy rains mean more B.C. flooding in coming days

Just Posted

FILE - Britain’s King Charles III smiles during a boat trip, in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, March 31, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany. Britain’s royal family turns the page on a new chapter with the coronation of King Charles III. Charles ascended the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last year. But the coronation Saturday is a religious ceremony that provides a more formal confirmation of his role as head of state and titular head of the Church of England. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool, File)
EDITORIAL: Coronation could open discussion about the monarchy

A high streamflow advisory remain in effect as the Regional District of East Kootenay continues to monitor local waterways. Photo courtesy Scott Tibballs.
Flood risk upgraded across Kootenays as snowmelt continues

Three-time Juno Award winner Bill Usher is set to retire from his role as executive and artistic director of Kicking Horse Culture once a suitable replacement is found. (Contributed)
Bill Usher to retire from Golden’s Kicking Horse Culture

The feasibility study for a community area or trail is being carried out by Sam Foster, a certified Forest and Nature Therapy Guide. (Wildsight photo)
Feasibility study for community wellness trail in Golden