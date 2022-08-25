The Golden mill. (File photo)

Pacific Woodtech assumes ownership of Golden mill

The new owners took over Aug. 1

Pacific Woodtech has assumed ownership of the Golden mill, effective earlier this month on Aug. 1, as a part of a larger acquisition from LP Building Solutions.

The total acquisition included log, veneer, laminated veneer lumber (LVL) and plywood facilities in Golden, as well as operations in Red Bluff, California and Wilmington, North Carolina.

The acquisition was valued at $210 million.

A statement from the company says that they will be working hard to retain existing employees.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for PWT. We take great pride in combining LP Building Solutions’ EWP business and SolidStart® brand with our long-standing premium quality products and respected customer service,” said President and CEO Jim Enright.

Louisiana-Pacific is providing certain transition services to Pacific Woodtech for a limited period after the closing.

Pacific Woodtech will be hosting a meet and great at the Civic Centre on Aug. 31, at 7 p.m., to meet members of the community and share their vision for operations in Golden.

