Overnight lane closures to Highway 1 added for July 23 east of Golden

A slight modification to the construction schedule has been made

Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors (KHCC) have made a slight alteration to the July 2022 construction schedule, with 30 minute stoppages added overnight for Highway 1 east of Golden for Saturday, July 23.

The original schedule for July had no closures scheduled for weekends as construction continues on phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project.

The rest of the schedule remains the same until the end of the month, with lane closures between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on weeknight and full closures from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. during the week.

The highway will be fully open for the August long weekend as well, starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 29, with closures resuming at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

During closures, traffic will be re-routed through Radium, via Highway 93 and Highway 95.

Construction is expected to continue for at least another year, with another round of extended 24-hour closures coming up, starting at the end of September.

The project will see the highway expanded from two lanes to four with a meridian divider. Approximately 4.8 kilometres of highway will be updated, with 13 curves realigned and wider shoulders along the highway to accommodate cyclists.

The closures are a part of the larger Alberta to Kamloops four laning project, with the Province committing $837-million to upgrading Highway 1 between Kamloops and the Alberta border over the next three years under Budget 2021.

Construction

