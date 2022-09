The blaze was extinguished by 4:30 a.m.

An overnight fire destroyed a home on Penticton’s Forsyth Drive on Sept. 23. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)

An overnight fire destroyed a home in Penticton’s West Bench area Friday night, Sept. 23.

Crews responded to the blaze at 11:23 p.m., arriving to a home on Forsyth Drive with “considerable damage,” according to Rob Trupp from the Penticton Fire Department.

Residents of the home were uninjured.

By 4:30 a.m., the blaze was considered under control.

Half of the home is entirely gutted because of the fire.

Its cause is under investigation.

