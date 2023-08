BC Hydro has not listed a cause for the outage

Power is out for over 4,000 customers in Vernon.

BC Hydro doesn’t have a cause for why power went out at approximately 1:17 p.m.

The outage is impacting 4,181 customers in South Vernon, Okanagan Landing, and Beachcomber Bay.

Crews are heading to the area.

No word yet on when power might be restored.

