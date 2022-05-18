‘Out of orange juice?’ Don’t call 911 says Golden RCMP

The detachment responded to 260 calls to service in April

The Golden/Field RCMP detachment responded to 260 calls for service in April, on par with March which saw 262 calls.

Of those calls, 28 persons offences, such as assault, utter threats, harassment and causing disturbances.

A further 35 were property offences, which include break and enter, theft and mischief of property.

It’s a notable increase, says Const./Gend. Kat Robinson, with that number including eight thefts, 11 mischief calls, six frauds and five break and enters.

The majority of calls were traffic related, with 87 calls to service. Of those, only nine were collisions, with no injuries, a big downswing from the month prior, according to Robinson.

There were also seven impaired driving investigations.

Two Criminal Code and three search and rescue calls rounded out the month.

The RCMP also aided in a murder investigation with the Calgary Police in April, which resulted in several arrests.

Police also arrested three people in Nicholson in mid-April, who were found in a stolen vehicle with firearms and ammunition.

At the last Golden council meeting, the RCMP also gave a presentation on when to call 911 vs. calling the non-emergency line.

Examples of when or when not to call 911.

Last Tuesday a blue rental car cut you off, and you are still mad about it – No.

A man with a knife in his hand is walking towards the grocery store – Yes.

Your house is currently on fire – Yes.

Your neighbour is snow-blowing their driveway, and some spindrift is landing on your lawn – No.

You are out of orange juice – No.

You hear a female screaming from inside an abandoned house – Yes.

Your neighbour’s cat is trespassing on your front lawn – No.

Your five-year-old is missing from the backyard where they were playing – Yes.

Your five-year-old’s hamster is missing from their terrarium – No.

You cut your fingernail too short, and it hurts – No.

You cut off your foot while bucking firewood – Yes.

Examples of when to call the detachment non-emergency line – 250-344-2221

Your bike was stolen from your shed last night – Yes.

Your vehicle was dinged by someone in the parking lot of a local restaurant – Yes.

You want to know if the highway is open – No (Contact Drive BC).

Your lawnmower was stolen from your backyard this morning – Yes.

Your driveway needs to be shovelled – No (Good Luck).

You need security clearance to volunteer for your daughter’s soccer team, and your son’s hockey team – Absolutely.

