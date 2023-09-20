Osoyoos teen’s vehicle impounded after speeding 50km/h over limit

The New Driver of the BMW was clocked doing 130 km/h in an 80 zone

RCMP impounded a teen’s BMW after they were stopped for excessive speeding. (Black Press Media file photo)

An Osoyoos teenager had their vehicle impounded for a week after they were caught driving 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The 17-year-old, who only had an N License, was recorded going 130 km/h in an 80 zone on Highway 97 just north of Gallagher Lake on Sept. 15.

RCMP pulled over the driver and found him with three 17-year-old passengers, none of whom were direct family members, which was another violation of the conditions on new drivers.

“This is a frightening scenario that hopefully educates these young people through financial penalty rather than it ending in a disastrous collision,” said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth with the Oliver RCMP. “This was a great pro-active enforcement action taken by the constable to keep our roads safe”.

On top of the 2014 BMW being impounded for seven days, the driver received tickets totaling $477 for violations of the Motor Vehicle Act.

An adult was contacted to pick up the teens.

