RCMP impounded a teen’s BMW after they were stopped for excessive speeding. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP impounded a teen’s BMW after they were stopped for excessive speeding. (Black Press Media file photo)

Osoyoos teen’s vehicle impounded after speeding 50km/h over limit

The New Driver of the BMW was clocked doing 130 km/h in an 80 zone

An Osoyoos teenager had their vehicle impounded for a week after they were caught driving 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The 17-year-old, who only had an N License, was recorded going 130 km/h in an 80 zone on Highway 97 just north of Gallagher Lake on Sept. 15.

RCMP pulled over the driver and found him with three 17-year-old passengers, none of whom were direct family members, which was another violation of the conditions on new drivers.

“This is a frightening scenario that hopefully educates these young people through financial penalty rather than it ending in a disastrous collision,” said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth with the Oliver RCMP. “This was a great pro-active enforcement action taken by the constable to keep our roads safe”.

On top of the 2014 BMW being impounded for seven days, the driver received tickets totaling $477 for violations of the Motor Vehicle Act.

An adult was contacted to pick up the teens.

READ ALSO: 3 vehicles impounded in 1 day for speeding in Central Okanagan

RCMP

Love The Golden Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Conservation officers put down coyote following 9 Lower Mainland attacks
Next story
‘Unsafe’: Police ask protesters on SOGI issue to vacate B.C. legislature

Just Posted

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Return of the Revelstoke Garlic Fest

A runner makes their way along the diverse terrain of the TranSelkirks Run (Bruno Long)
Return of the TranSelkirks Run in Revelstoke

Playing the Red River Jig and meeting the Grade 7s as they begin their Transition River Walk to High School on June 7. (Metis Nation Columbia River Society/ Facebook)
Truth and Reconciliation blanket exercise at Golden Skybridge

Golden Community Library
Check it out Golden