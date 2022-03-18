Operator escapes North Okanagan mill machine fire

A fire at Tolko’s Armstrong mill was contained to a piece of machinery Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Contributed)

Despite being surrounded by wood, a fire at an Armstrong mill was contained Wednesday.

A button-top log sorter caught fire at Tolko’s yard March 16.

“It was being used but he got out, no injuries,” Armstrong Spallumcheen fire chief Ian Cummings said.

Believed to be caused by a mechanical issue, the fire didn’t spread as the machine was not directly near any of the wood or other machines.

“It was fairly involved when we got there,” said Cummings, whose crew was called out around 1:45 p.m.

“It was in the middle of the yard, it didn’t go anywhere. There was nothing really around it.”

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but the machine is “toast” according to employees.

