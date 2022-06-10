Open house to be held in Golden for Kicking Horse River bridge replacement

The original bridge was built in 1952 and is nearing the end of its service life

As the Kicking Horse River bridges near the end of their life, an open house is planned for Thursday, June 23, 2022 for the public to learn and provide feedback on the future of the bridges.

Staff from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will provide an overview of the Highway 95 Kicking Horse River Bridges 1 & 2 Project, and present a new project concept for public comment and review.

Planning and a preliminary engineering study were conducted in 2016 to evaluate options to address the Kicking Horse River Bridges 1 and 2 on Highway 95 in Golden.

A new concept has been developed based on recent and analysis and input from key stakeholders.

The Kicking Horse River bridges are an essential connection for residents to businesses, services and amenities in the area. They also provide a key regional link between Highway 1 and several communities along Highway 95 between Golden and Cranbrook, says MOTI.

The average daily traffic volumes are approximately 13,000 vehicles per day.

The bridge that’s currently in use was built in 1952, and is inspected annually.

The public is encouraged to provide feedback on the project from June 23 until July 15, 2022, through the open house or independently. Comments provided during the engagement period will be used to complete the design and advance the business case.

The in-person public open house will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Golden Civic Centre.

The open house materials and feedback form will be posted on the project website for review and comment from June 23 to July 15.

If you are unable to attend the open house, you can review the display boards and fill out the online survey by July 15, 2022 at: www.gov.bc.ca/highway95goldenbridges

A feedback form from the project website can be printed and mailed by July 15, 2022 to:

Ministry of Transportation Infrastructure

Attn: Tim Dyer, Project Manager

310 Ward St.

Nelson, B.C. V1L 5S4

For more information about the project, visit: gov.bc.ca/highway95goldenbridges

infrastructureLocal News