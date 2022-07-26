One person killed, two seriously injured in collision on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

A medevac helicopter is cleared to land on Highway 1 in response to a collision on Monday afternoon, July 25, 2022. (Amanda Luttman photo)

One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in a motor-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm.

The collision occurred around 2 p.m. on Monday, July 25.

Police say at 2:05 p.m., a patrolling officer witnessed smoke east of 30th Street NE so proceeded east on the Trans-Canada. The officer discovered a two-vehicle collision, with one of the vehicles on fire.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said investigation revealed a BMW SUV was travelling east when the driver appeared to lose control and the vehicle veered into the westbound lanes, colliding with a westbound Ford F150 towing a tent trailer.

West said other motorists who stopped were able to get the driver and passenger out of the F150. The two had sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

“Despite the best efforts of the people at the scene, they could not get the driver of the BMW out of the vehicle which was fully involved in fire,” said West.

Salmon Arm RCMP are looking for dashcam video from motorists who were in the area before the crash, particularly video that may have captured a silver or grey BMW X5 SUV travelling east, between the 21st Street NE overpass and 38th Street NE on Highway 1, between 1:50 and 2:10 p.m. on July 25.

“If you have video of this vehicle, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 and provide your contact information,” said West.

Editor’s note: The times in the above story were updated to reflect a corrected media release issued by police.

