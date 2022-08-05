(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

One person killed in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Accident occurred at about 2:45 a.m. Friday July 5

One person was killed in a single vehicle accident on Highway 3, east of Princeton, at approximately 2:45 a.m. Friday July 5, according to RCMP.

Princeton Cpl. Kyle Richmond confirmed the information, but could not provide details as the investigation is being handled by B.C. Highway Patrol.

According to Drive BC the accident occurred west of Bromley Rock.

The highway was open to only single lane traffic until approximately noon Friday.

The Spotlight will report more details as they are available.

Related: Another fatal crash on Highway 3 near Princeton

Related: Woman recounts fatal Highway 3 crash in Princeton

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. group applauds province for protecting cow moose in Omineca region

Just Posted

Another past successful community weed pull. (Wildsight photo)
Community weed pull scheduled for disc golf course

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The Prunus Family

As of noon on Aug. 4, 2022, all open burning, including campfires, will be prohibited in the Kamloops Fire Centre. (Artem_Apukhtin/Pixabay photo)
Campfire ban now in effect for Okanagan-Shuswap

BC Wildfire teams in the coastal region. (File - B.C. Wildfire Service)
Wildfire update: A number of small blazes in the areas surrounding Revelstoke and Golden