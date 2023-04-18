One in custody after shooting near Penticton elementary school

A reported shooting at the Maples in Penticton put the nearby Queen’s Park Elementary School on alert early on Tuesday morning.
According to a witness, as many as 14 police vehicles responded to Maple Street after shots were heard around 8:15 a.m.
No police tape was visible at the scene and RCMP had mostly left by 9:15 a.m.
Queen’s Park put itself into a hold-and-secure state, not a lockdown, out of an abundance of caution and alerted parents with an email after being contacted by RCMP.
One person was seen being taken away in handcuffs by the RCMP, according to a witness at the scene.
The RCMP have been contacted for more information.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.