The Independent Investigations Office of BC has been notified, and is investigating the actions of police. (Tracey Henderson Facebook)

One dead, one injured, in police incident near Keremeos

Man allegedly pulls gun as RCMP attempt to serve warrants

One person is dead, and another seriously injured, following an incident involving RCMP officers in Keremeos, Tuesday, Sept. 13.

According to a press release, events began to unfold at about 7:45 a.m., at a property on the 4100 block along Highway 3 near the village.

RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team attended the address to attempt to arrest a man and woman for outstanding warrants.

While attempting to enforce the warrants, the man allegedly produced a weapon and was shot by police. The incident continued and the woman was also shot as a result.

The man died at the scene and the woman was transported to hospital in serious condition.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) has been notified, and is investigating the actions of police. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Due to potential dangers at the location, the BC RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit has been contacted and will be attending the scene. The area has been cordoned off and secured.

Highway 3 was closed to traffic for several hours following the incident.

Related: RCMP cleared of wrongdoing in death of Vernon man

Related: Police shoot homicide suspect dead during B.C. marina hostage-taking

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCrimeKeremeosRCMP

Previous story
Smoke continues to pollute Okanagan air quality
Next story
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral

Just Posted

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen as businesses scramble

The hillsides aren't visible due to heavy smoke in Vernon Tuesday, Sept. 13. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Smoke continues to pollute Okanagan air quality

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral

The investigation is ongoing. (News Bulletin file photo)
Golden’s Mt 7 mountain biking trails, paraglide launch open after RCMP incident