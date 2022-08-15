The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)

One dead after crash into logging truck in West Kelowna

Rear-end incident at Hwy. 97 and Boucherie Road

One person is dead after a serious collision early Monday morning in West Kelowna.

An RCMP officer was on their way to work around 4:55a.m. on Aug. 15 when they came across a two-vehicle crash at Boucherie Road and Highway 97, involving a logging truck and a passenger vehicle.

The truck was stopped at a red light heading northbound when it was rear-ended by a black 2008 Dodge Caliber, killing the driver of the Caliber.

The 53-year-old was the only occupant.

“This was a terrible motor vehicle collision leaving a family mourning the loss of their father,” said Cst Mike Della-Paolera.

The incident, is not a criminal investigation. The driver of the logging truck is cooperating with police.

Highway 97 experienced major delays all morning following the crash, with both the right lane and turning lane closed at Boucherie Road.

