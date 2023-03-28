Oliver RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who assaulted an employee at a store in the 5000 block of Main St. (Photo- Oliver RCMP)

Oliver RCMP look to ID woman who allegedly assaulted a store employee

The woman is described as between the ages of 25 and 35 with dark, long hair

Oliver RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly assaulted an employee at a store in the 5000 block of Main Street on March 17.

Upon being approached by the employee with store items in hand, police say the woman dropped what she had and assaulted the staff member before leaving the building.

The woman is described as between the ages of 25 to 35 with long brown hair.

Police say she was wearing a black hoodie with yellow lettering, black leggings and black/orange shoes.

The incident was captured on video surveillance, according to police.

Those who can identify the woman are asked to call the Oliver South Okanagan RCMP at 250-498-3422.

News

