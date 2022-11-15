Oliver in midst of crime wave as break-ins continue

Another four businesses were broken into from Nov. 5 to 14

Oliver RCMP are investigating multiple break-ins in November, following the 12 that occurred in October. (File photo)

Oliver RCMP are continuing to battle a wave of break-and-enters that have been hitting businesses in the community.

So far since mid-October, there have been 16 break-ins around Oliver. Two individuals were arrested and charged following a series of incidents earlier in November, but that has not seemed to stem the crime wave.

On Nov. 5, at 4:50 a.m., a lone intruder broke into a business at the 5800 block of Main Street, before getting scared off by the owner and fleeing north on foot with a small amount of change, some cigarettes and some other stolen items.

The man was described as about 5’8” with a stocky build and wearing a black trench with white markings on the back. He was able to get inside by smashing the front and removing it from the hinges, the door having been damaged and awaiting repairs from a separate break-and-enter in October.

On Nov. 10, a business on the 6000 block of Main Street filed a report after arriving to work and finding the front glass door smashed in, two tills emptied of money and the business safe dragged outside but left behind and unopened.

It is not known exactly when the break-in occurred, as there was no security footage or alarm, said police.

“These break-and-enters to local businesses continue to plague our community. Our officers will continue to investigate and bring the suspects before the courts,” said Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth. “In the meantime, I ask that the community be diligent and watch your and your neighbours’ properties and to report suspicious activity.”

A business in the 6300 block of Main Street filed a report after being broken into overnight, with the front glass door being smashed in. No cash was on site, but food and some other items were stolen.

Video footage was recovered along with other forensic evidence being examined to potentially identify a suspect.

Finally on Nov. 14, a business in an office building in the 8500 block of Highway 97 at Gallagher Lake filed a report of a break-and-enter. The front door handle had been damaged, and desk drawers were broken into as well as a work vehicle. It is unclear what, if anything was taken as the case is still under investigation.

The Forensic Identification Section attended and seized evidence that may identify a suspect.

“The Oliver RCMP urge people to be diligent in protecting their property. Ensure that your video surveillance is in working order, that your business alarm is set and keep an eye out. Although we have had success in arresting the culprits responsible for a number of these incidents there are still individuals in our community that are active in committing criminal acts,” said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth. “I can assure you that the evidence gathered at a number of scenes will lead to the identification of those responsible.”

One individual in October was caught on camera and is believed to have been involved in six different break-ins at the start of the ongoing crime wave.

