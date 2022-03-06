Oliver firefighters called out to suspicious fire

The blaze destroyed a workshop on a farm property on Station Street

Oliver firefighters were called out to a suspicious fire at 1:38 a.m. Sunday at Station and Co-Op. (Oliver Fire Department)

Another structure in Oliver has gone up in flames.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, March 6, Oliver Fire responded to calls of flames coming from a garage/workshop on farmland at Station Street and Co-Op St. Fire crews arrived to find the building fully engulfed.

The blaze is considered suspicious, said Oliver Fire.

Crews made quick action to k

