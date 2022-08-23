Okanagan woman desperately searches for missing ex-husband

Terry Lacey last made contact June 26 from Copper Mountain area

Terry Lacey is familiar with the mountains, and a good horseman. Photo contributed

An Okanagan woman is asking for help in her desperate search for her ex-husband, who last communicated with family June 26, 2022, from an area around Copper Mountain near Princeton.

Terry Lacey was traveling alone, said Sherry Lacey.

“There was talk of him going into the bush but nobody has heard from him, and he hasn’t picked up the satellite equipment he ordered, to get internet in the mountains.”

Lacey is 6’ 2” tall, 180 pounds, has blue eyes and grey blonde hair. He wears glasses and was pulling a trailer.

Sherry said she has no idea what might have befallen Terry.

“(In the last) talk he said he couldn’t get rid of bears around his camp. His cell number is now listed as belonging to a guy named Mohamed in Edmonton.”

Sherry said Terry is an avid horseman. “He’s very good in the mountains, with horses where we used to run a business taking tourists back into the Rockies for 20 mile hikes with pack horses. (He’s) brilliant at computers.”

The couple shares two children, and two grandchildren.

“We’ve been divorced a long time but have been good friends for 38 years.”

Anyone with information about Terry’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police detachment, as a police report has been filed and circulated province wide.

Lacey last contacted family on June 26. Image contributed

