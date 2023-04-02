Okanagan Regional Library receives $1.6 million from province

Okanagan Regional Library is receiving more than $1.6 million in funding from the province to modernize technology, enhance programs and services and create better access to information.

“Libraries are an equalizer and such a great resource, where everyone can access information and technology regardless of their background, age or income. As a mother of three children and as a nurse, I have benefitted from regional libraries, and like many people in our community, my family and I continue to use our libraries,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee, in announcing the funding.

“I am so appreciative of everyone working at the libraries to provide us with valuable recourses. With increased funding, our community can look forward to expanded library services and programs, updated technology and equipment, and more.”

Okanagan Regional Library is receiving a total of $1,678,980. The funds are part of $45 million the province has earmarked for libraries throughout B.C., funding which was announced March 24.

All 71 B.C. public libraries, and organizations that help libraries deliver their services, will receive one-time grants in addition to their annual operating funding. This aims to give libraries flexibility to address local priorities including longer hours, bigger digital collections and better access to literacy and lifelong learning opportunities.

“We love our local public libraries. They are a vital part of vibrant communities, delivering services we rely on every day,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “From offering regular access to the internet, to delivering programs for families, newcomers, job seekers and seniors, this funding will go a long way to ensure libraries are helping people stay connected, access information and continue their lifelong learning.”

READ MORE: Drag Story Time returns to B.C. library more than 3 years after controversy

READ MORE: American elementary school bans Miley, Dolly duet from class concert

Brendan Shykora

BooksOkanaganVernon