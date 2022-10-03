Coroners and Oliver RCMP are investigating after two bodies found in a trailer Oct. 1. (File photo)

Coroners and Oliver RCMP are investigating after two bodies found in a trailer Oct. 1. (File photo)

Okanagan RCMP investigate after 2 found dead in a travel trailer

Not many details being revealed but the deaths are suspicious, said police

The Oliver RCMP along with the BC Coroner’s Service are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a travel trailer.

On Oct. 1, at around 9 a.m., Oliver RCMP attended to a call where they found two people deceased inside a trailer parked on a rural property near Secrest Hill Road. The deaths are being considered suspicious, said Penticton RCMP.

The RCMP’s general investigations unit, Forensic Identification Services along with the BC Coroner’s Service are participating in the investigation.

Police are revealing little information about the incident.

The investigation is on-going, and an update may be provided when further details can be released, said Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy.

More to come.

READ MORE: Two burned bodies found near Penticton gun range

