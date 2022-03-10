A combined washroom and commercial building is one option being looked at in Coldstream for the rail trail parking lot. (District of Coldstream drawing)

Okanagan rail trail station construction on track

When finished before the summer season, station will provide area with access to Okanagan Rail Trail

Construction on a project that will help link the Okanagan Rail Trail for users begins Monday, March 14.

The District of Coldstream says work on the Coldstream Station project on Kalamalka Road is expected to be finished in advance of the 2022 summer season.

“Upon completion, Coldstream Station will provide a central gathering area with access to the Okanagan Rail Trail – complete with an event plaza, public washrooms, public parking, and visitor information,” said the district in a release.

The area will be closed to the public for the duration of the construction. It is located just south of the Alpine Centre.

