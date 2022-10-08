Richard Cannings, MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, has brought back his greener federal infrastructure bill. (Facebook / Richard Cannings)

Richard Cannings, MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, has brought back his greener federal infrastructure bill. (Facebook / Richard Cannings)

Okanagan MP brings back bill for greener federal infrastructure

The bill was previously up for debate in the senate

South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings has taken aim at making federal infrastructure greener.

Cannings introduced a new bill into the House of Commons that would require the federal government to consider any potential reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and any other environmental benefit when making plans for building and repairing federal infrastructure.

“This is a small but mighty bill that asks the government to consider using environmentally friendly materials such as wood when building federal infrastructure,” said Cannings as he introduced Bill S-222.

The bill was initially introduced in the previous session of parliament as a private members’ bill, but it died in the senate at the of that session.

Cannings thanked Senator Diane Griffin who championed the bill in the Senate and also Senator Jim Quinn who took up the bill after Senator Griffin’s retirement.

As it originated in the Senate, to become law, Bill S-222 must now pass the House of Commons.

