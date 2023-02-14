Okanagan Indian Band announces new board members

Jenelle Brewer, Trent Blind and Leah George-Wilson join Chief Byron Louis on the Group of Companies board of directors

The Okanagan Indian Band Group of Companies (OKIBGC) announced the addition of three new board members who have joined Chief Byron Louis on its all-Indigenous board of directors.

New board members Jenelle Brewer, Trent Blind and Leah George-Wilson began serving this month.

The band says the board has both legal expertise and expert knowledge keepers of good governance and accountability. Most importantly, the board members bring a love for their communities and culture.

“Their collective knowledge set will bring our community into the future with success while also being reflective of our sqilx’w values,” said Tətkʷ Marchand, OKIBGC business development coordinator. “May the good work continue.”

As OKIBGC continues to serve and influence the development in the area, the board members, with a diversity of backgrounds and skills, reflect the OKIBGC values and those they serve.

“What I look forward to most in working with OKIB is sharing my knowledge, experience and industry network to advance the business and economic pursuits of the Group of Companies. I also look forward to working with the board, leadership and community in creating sustainable and meaningful jobs and own source revenue,” said Blind, board of director from George Gordon and Pasqua First Nations in Treaty No. 4.

“It is an honour to have been appointed by the leadership to this position. I pledge to work in the best interests of the Group of Companies and to work in a cooperative and collaborative manner with my fellow board members, the CEO and the shareholders. ”

Brewer was a candidate for Vernon council in last year’s municipal election.

