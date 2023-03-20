This house on George Street in Enderby is free if you want it – you just have to remove it from the property. (Jodi-Rae Hutter photo)

This house on George Street in Enderby is free if you want it – you just have to remove it from the property. (Jodi-Rae Hutter photo)

Okanagan house listed free – with a catch

You can have the 105-year-old house on George Street in Enderby; you just have to move it

It’s 105-years-old. Aluminum roof. Had people living in the place until a month ago.

And the price? Well, you can’t beat it.

A house at 606 George Street in Enderby has been listed by the owner as free.

But of course, there’s a catch.

“We want it removed from the property. You remove it,” said Don Koenig, a 43-year restaurateur who grew up in Enderby and now lives in Calgary.

The house is beside the now-defunct D and E Drive-In, which closed its doors for good during the COVID pandemic. Koenig – who used to hang out at the drive-in as a high school student when the business was known as Hannigan’s Burgers – bought the property and the two buildings in October 2022.

He put the “Free House” sign on the building as a lark, he said, but has fielded numerous proposals and offers.

“We only put the sign up on Friday but we’ve had quite a few calls and a couple of serious offers,” he said. “One, in particular, wants to build a barn on their property and use salvage from the house. Get what they can type of thing.”

There was a tenant living in the house but moved at the end of February.

Koenig plans to tear down the restaurant and the house (unless someone offers to move it), but is keeping tight-lipped about what may get put up on the spot.

“We have a number of different plans but nothing to be discussed,” he chuckled.

READ MORE: Lotto win a relief for Enderby resident

READ MORE: Want to be a tree?: Runaway Moon’s Earth Day plans for Shuswap rooted in woods

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictReal estate

Previous story
Emcon Services seeking public feedback following busy winter season
Next story
Parliamentary committee summons Mark Zuckerberg over Meta’s threat to block news

Just Posted

Emcon Services sporting their new wide-wing snow plow. (Emcon Services Twitter)
Emcon Services seeking public feedback following busy winter season

An early morning fire on March 13 destroyed the Golden courthouse and sent one firefighter to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Town of Golden/Instagram)
UPDATE: More time needed to determine cause of blaze at Golden courthouse

A sketch of what a potential Aquatic facility would look like in the area. (CSRD photo).
Questions swirl over Golden’s aquatic centre

This figure, shown at the Vernon Winter Carnival, is also the mascot for the Quebec Winter Carnival. What is the name of this mascot? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Francophone culture?