Okanagan Falls parks closed after being vandalized 6 times in 2 weeks

The beachfront parks require at least $1,500 in repairs

Two Okanagan Falls parks have been vandalized six times over the last two weeks according to the regional district.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued a release on Wednesday, May 25, stating that washrooms at Kenyon Park and Christie Memorial Park have closed for repairs, as a result of the incidents.

Vandals intentionally flooded the washrooms and tagged them with graffiti for an estimated $1,500 in repairs.

The most recent incidents occurred sometime in the afternoon on Tuesday, May 24. Witnesses reported seeing three young males running from the washroom at Christie Memorial Park toward the Kettle Valley Rail Trail between 4:00 and 4:30 pm.

The same three males reportedly returned to the Kenyon Park washroom approximately one hour later, where additional vandalism occurred.

The latest incident at Kenyon Park on May 24 is the sixth time in the last two weeks that beachfront parks in Okanagan Falls have been targeted.

The incidents have been reported to the RCMP.

Anyone with information or who witnesses acts of vandalism occurring is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-492-4300. To remain completely anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

