Okanagan elementary schools the benefit of Uride’s good deeds program

The Canadian ride sharing company is donating backpacks to students as the school year starts

A backpack donated by Uride includes items such as notebooks, scissors, crayons, pencils, calculators and other items. (Contributed)

As the school year nears, the ride sharing company, Uride, which operates in the Okanagan, is helping to fill backpacks for students in elementary schools.

As part of their impactful Good Deeds Program, the Canadian company is donating a plethora of school supplies inside of backpacks to those around the Okanagan area who need it.

“Children are the future and investing in their education and well-being is crucial,” said Uride CEO Cody Roberto. “By ensuring they have the essential tools, we are actively contributing to their journey of knowledge and growth.”

Items in the backpack include notebooks, calculators, books and more. The intent of the donation is to alleviate some pressures faced by parents, teachers and school administrators while bolstering the learning experience for students.

The schools benefiting from the program include Vernon’s Mission Hill Elementary, Kelowna’s Watson Road Elementary and Penticton’s Carmi Road Elementary schools.

Uride was founded in 2017 and only recently, in 2023, made its move into the Okanagan, now operating in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.

READ MORE: Uride expands service to Summerland, Okanagan Falls

READ MORE: Uride drives home funds for Vernon seniors

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Tourism