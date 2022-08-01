Okanagan company speeds up romance possibilities with lake cruise

2-hour cruises in Vernon on OK Lake in August will be for men and women in three different age groups

Vernon company Carpe D’Wine is giving singles in three different age groups a chance to speed date and meet people with a two-hour cruise of Okanagan Lake on three consecutive nights in August. (Contributed)

It will be speed dating on a slow boat.

Well, actually, a yacht.

Vernon’s Shelley McDonald and her company, Carpe D’Wine, will take McDonald’s yacht moored at Paddlewheel Park and will give singles a chance to mingle and meet people in their age groups.

“This one is going to be speed dating on the water,” said McDonald. “I hear that there is not much luck on dating sites.”

McDonald is looking for 10 single women and 10 single men in three age groups – 30-40 years, 40-50 and 50+ – for a two-hour speed-dating cruise on Okanagan Lake.

She already has 10 women lined up for the 50+ night from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.

The 20-30 group will sail Tuesday, Aug. 9, and the 40-50 class will head out Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Those taking part will be assigned a seat at a table of two on the would-be Love Boat and given a list of questions to ask in seven minutes. Halfway through, McDonald will call out to switch seats or ask another question. At the end of seven minutes, McDonald will have the men move to their left and sit with the next person.

“We take a break halfway through to refresh drinks and mingle a bit,” she said. “There should be about 30 minutes left to do one more game that will allow for more interaction and to buy additional drinks or such.”

Wine, beer and cider will be available for purchase.

McDonald said the idea is for single people to come on their own.

“You will meet everyone, cruise the North Okanagan, have a lovely bevvie and I will be with my co-host to make sure no one is left feeling alone,” she said. “If you have friends you want to come with, by all means, please do.”

McDonald’s yacht is called Spirit of the Okanagan and is a 35-foot yacht that can hold up to 40 people. She’s only taking 20 each night. Can Okanagan Lake work its magic on those taking part?

You can email McDonald at Shelley@CarpeDWine.com for more details or to sign up.

