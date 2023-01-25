Okanagan College students in the black at Canada’s oldest business school competition

Students from the Okanagan College School of Business returned from a successful outing at the Queen’s University Inter-Collegiate Business Competition. (Okanagan College/Submitted)

Okanagan College (OC) School of Business students were well represented at the Queen’s University Inter-Collegiate Business Competition held Jan. 13 to 15 in Kingston, ON.

The 15 students combined for four medals and also won the team award for exceptional team spirit.

The students had 5.5 hours to analyze a business scenario, develop a solution and create a presentation for a panel of judges.

They competed in areas such as human resources, ethics, accounting, debate, digital strategy, marketing, and business policy.

Teammates Patrick Gilmour and Jessica Skerlec had first-place showing in the human resources competition.

“The entire process challenged me to apply my learnings and strengths from our business program in an environment outside of the classroom,” said Skerlec.

Gilmour was ecstatic when he heard OC was named champion.

“I was so glad to be able to attribute this accomplishment to the dedication of our coaches – Roger and Laura – and the entire business program at OC,” he said.

Here is the list of winners:

1st (HR): Patrick Gilmour and Jessica Skerlec – Coached by Laura Thurnheer and Roger Wheeler;

2nd (Debate): Braden Hall and Manmeet Dhaliwal – Coached by Bob Groves;

2nd (Ethics): Kimberly Cornell – Coached by Robert Ryan and Caroline Gilchrist;

3rd (Accounting): Annika Kirk and Connor Margetts – Coached by Mary Ann Knoll and Adrian Fontenla;

Co-Chairperson Award – Exceptional Team Spirit.

The Queen’s University Inter-Collegiate Business Competition is considered Canada’s largest, oldest, and most prestigious undergraduate case competition.

READ MORE: Kelowna Library searching for ‘diverse group’ for story time

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AwardsBusinessCollegeOkanaganStudents