Off-duty lifeguard saves woman ejected from boat in West Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP rewarded the man on Aug. 11 for saving the woman’s life

An off-duty lifeguard saved the life of a woman who was ejected from a speeding boat on July 29.

On that day, West Kelowna RCMP and emergency health services responded to a call of a boat that crashed into the dock at Green Bay Bible Camp, ejecting the woman.

When they got there, they found an off-duty lifeguard named Aiden Godwin had swam through fuel and debris to find the unconscious woman in the water. He swam her back to shore while supporting her head and neck.

Godwin and some residents in the area, including a EMT in training, placed the woman on a spine board and performed first aid until EHS arrived. The woman was transported to hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, Kelowna RCMP Superintendent Kara Triance presented a plaque to Godwin to celebrate his actions for saving the woman’s life.

“Our community is fortunate to have people like Aiden who rise above the crowds with their courage and valour,” said Triance. “On behalf of the Kelowna Regional Royal Canadian Mounted Police and your community, we thank you Aiden.”

The residents that helped (five other life guards), and the EMT in training (who is staffed at the camp) all were recognized for their efforts as well.

