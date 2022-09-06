Nursing shortage closes Keremeos emergency overnight

The emergency department at the health centre in Keremeos will be closed overnight starting Sept. 6 to the next morning.
A shortage of nursing staff has caused the emergency department at the South Similkameen Health Centre to close from 3:30 p.m. until 8 a.m.
Interior Health instead directed residents of Keremeos and the area to seek care at the Penticton Regional Hospital instead.
People who need immediate emergency care for life-threatening situations, such as severe bleeding or difficulty breathing, should still always call 9-1-1 for emergency transportation.
The emergency department at the South Similkameen Health Centre is normally open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oliver emergency has been closing intermittently due to doctor shortages.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.