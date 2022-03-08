North Westside preparing for spring flooding

Sand and sandbags located at North Westside fire halls for those who want to get a head start on their properties

North Westside residents can get a start on prepping their properties in case of an emergency this spring. The Regional District of Central Okanagan has located two self-serve sand and sandbag stations at the Killiney Beach and Westside Road fire stations. (Black Press file photo)

North Westside residents may proactively get started on preparing their properties in case of an emergency this spring.

Self-serve sand and sandbag stations are available at two North Westside fire halls:

• Killiney Beach main hall Station 101 – 514 Udell Road;

• Westside Road Station 102 – 7355N Westside Road North.

“Residents are responsible for filling sandbags to use in protecting their property,” said the Regional District of Central Okanagan in a media release. “The supply will be replenished as needed.”

Due to the severity of last summer’s White Rock Lake wildfire, hazardous conditions assessments indicate some Estamont and Killiney Beach properties may be at higher risk for potential localized overland flooding and landslides in the event of heavy rains and snowmelt.

The assessments and maps can be viewed at rdco.com/recovery. That’s also where information links are available for flood and land slippage emergency preparedness.

Property owners in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas are encouraged to check ditches and driveway access culverts to ensure proper runoff. If you have any concerns, please contact AIMRoads 1-866-222-4204.

When available, self-serve sand and sandbag stations will be announced for residents in the Ellison, Joe Rich and Wilson’s Landing fire areas.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan provides fire protection and suppression services through four paid-on-call departments in the Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside and Wilson’s Landing communities within the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.

Each department provides services specifically for its fire protection area and is funded by property owners living within the fire department jurisdiction.

READ MORE: Okanagan Valley First credit union donates $25k to Ukraine relief efforts

READ MORE: North Okanagan woman’s murder case adjourned, again

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

flood mitigationMunicipal Government