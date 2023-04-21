North Vancouver man fined for repeatedly feeding black bear and cub

Conservation officer investigation began after videos surfaced on social media in 2018

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says a North Vancouver man has been fined for feeding black bears at his home.

Court records show Vitali Shevchenko faced two charges under the Wildlife Act.

One charge was stayed, and Shevcheko was fined $5,000 on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the single count of feeding dangerous wildlife.

The conservation officer service says its investigation began after videos surfaced on social media in 2018.

The videos showed an adult and two children feeding a black bear and a cub from the window and door of a North Vancouver home.

The conservation officer service says on social media that the majority of the fine will go toward the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation to support wildlife and habitat projects as well as environmental education programs.

