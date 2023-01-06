Chase RCMP say North Shuswap resident was killed in two-vehicle crash Jan. 3 on Trans-Canada Highway near Chase. (File photo)

North Shuswap resident victim of two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Chase

RCMP say Lee Creek man was driving Jan. 3 when SUV, tractor-trailer collided at Jade Mountain

A 79-year-old man from Lee Creek in the North Shuswap was the victim of a fatal collision near Chase on Jan. 3.

Chase RCMP released information regarding the victim on Jan. 6 as a follow-up to details initially provided by BC Highway Patrol.

Chase officers responded about 2:20 p.m. to the two-vehicle collision just east of Chase on Jade Mountain.

“Upon police arrival, it was determined that a west bound SUV had collided with the flat deck trailer of a semi truck that was entering the roadway to travel east bound. The impact resulted in a fatality to the lone male occupant of the SUV,” wrote Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a media release.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed in both directions for approximately six hours as police investigated.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Chase detachment at 250-679-3221.

