An expanded evacuation alert was issued for the Celista area in the North Shuswap on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (CSRD image)

An expanded evacuation alert was issued for the Celista area in the North Shuswap on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (CSRD image)

North Shuswap evacuation alert expanded southeast of Adams Lake wildfire

All of Celista now under evacuation alert

All of the North Shuswap community of Celista is now under an evacuation alert.

The expanded alert, issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, includes all properties within the unincorporated area of Celista, from 4651 Squilax-Anglemont Road east to Onyx Creek and 2933 Scotch-Lamberton FSR to the north.

The alert is in response to the 10,000-plus hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

An evacuation alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property, cautioned the CSRD, intended to give you time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

People in the alert area are advised to have grab-and-go bags at the ready, to contact family members and advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area.

With commercial accommodation unavailable in the Shuswap, people in the evacuation alert area are advised to make arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible.

Read more: Evacuation order issued for Adams Lake properties in Shuswap

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsColumbia Shuswap Regional District

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. hydro companies, feds accused of ignoring kokanee salmon in Kootenays
Next story
Lake Okanagan Resort burns due to wildfire

Just Posted

Out of control wildfires are currently burning in Lake Country, Kelowna and West Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham)
WILDFIRES: 4,500 British Columbians on evacuation order

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
‘Dangerous thunderstorms’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

Barbara Smallwood took this picture from her Naramata home of the huge plume of white smoke that can be seen throughout Penticton and Summerland and all the way to Kelowna. It is a result of the two fires burning south of Keremeos. The province is warning residents in most of the southern Interior to be prepared for increasing fire risks and possible evacuations with a coming high wind storm. Photo: Barbara Smallwood
Warning issued for high winds, lightning storm approaching Kootenays

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer