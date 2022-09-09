Crews are battling a large wildfire in the Monashees far north of Cherryville Sept. 8, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

North Okanagan wildfires burning bigger

Blazes north of Enderby and Cherryville have both increased in size

Two wildfires burning in the mountains locally have seen growth overnight.

The Cooke Creek fire, burning north of Enderby is listed as out of control at 61 hectares, up from 15 Thursday. It is listed as lightning caused and was sparked Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The Gates Creek blaze burning in the Monashee Mountains, north of Cherryville’s Sugar Lake, is now an estimated 286 hectares. It is also lightning caused and sparked Thursday, Sept. 8.

READ MORE: Wildfire sparked north of Cherryville’s Sugar Lake

READ MORE: Lightning sparks wildfire northeast of Enderby

B.C. Wildfires 2022North Okanagan Regional District

 

Aerial view of the Gates Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

Penticton firefighters understaffed and facing burnout: Union
UPDATE: Wildfire burning west of Hope now estimated at 30 hectares

